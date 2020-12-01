AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
Hurdles in interfaith harmony to be removed: minister

Recorder Report 01 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said on Monday that all hurdles in the way of interfaith harmony would be removed. He was addressing the central ceremony of 551st birth anniversary of Sikh founder Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji at his birthplace, Nankana Sahib, on Monday.

The minister said that the Pakistani law treats everyone equally without any discrimination. "Islam believes in interfaith harmony and clear directions have been given in this regard," he added. Criticising the Indian government atrocities against its minorities, he said all minorities in India were facing brutalities at the hands of the majority Hindus. Noorul Haq Qadri said Baba Guru Nanak was a great name for humanity and he would be remembered forever. He congratulated the followers of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib.

He said that cases of coronavirus were increasing and the government was making serious efforts to control it. However, he added, the government allowed birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Nanak Sahib while ensuring strict implementation of the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). He said the work on Baba Guru Nanak University would be completed during the current the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said a link from Lahore-Sialkot Motorway would be created for Kartarpur Corridor so that the followers of Baba Nanak Sahib could reach Kartarpur Sahib from Nankana Sahib easily. He also distributed gifts among the guests. Others attending the ceremony included Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine, Chairman National Commission for Minorities Chela Ram, MPA Mahindarpal Singh and Indian Sikh leaders. About 4,000 local and foreign yatrees attended the function.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed received the guests and appreciated the Board and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) efforts on successful event. Later, the 'Palki' procession was taken out at Gurdwara Janamsthan in Nankana Sahib to mark the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

