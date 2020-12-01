Verification of lawyers' degrees: LHC directs AG's office to assist Punjab varsity

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice here on Monday directed the advocate general office to assist the Punjab University for verification of degrees of the lawyers who contested Punjab Bar Council elections on Lahore seats.

The Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan was hearing a petition moved by a lawyer for the verification of degrees of all the candidates taking part in the election of the provincial bar council and sought report by December 02.

The legal advisor of the university told the chief justice that the degrees of 223 candidates from across the province had been verified. He, however, said degrees of the two out of a total 95 candidates of Lahore's seats had been verified so far while verification of the rest was in progress. The election to elect 75-member house of the provincial bar council was held on November 28 and official result would be announced on December 8.

