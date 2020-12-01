Five-day anti-polio campaign begins

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has commenced the five-day anti-polio campaign on Monday with a target of vaccinating 1.9 million children in the city. In this connection, District Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik monitored the campaign by visiting the neighbourhood of Anarkali and personally inspected the performance and attendance of polio workers and also administrated polio drops to children.

On the occasion, he said that 5500 teams are participating in the polio campaign and he appealed to parents to cooperate with polio teams and get their children vaccinated as two drops of polio vaccine can save their children from any major illness. "Parents' support will make the campaign successful and effective," he added.

He also asked the polio teams to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to control the Coronavirus. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated with the polio vaccine. "Polio is a fatal disease and protection of children is an obligation as well as a responsibility," he added.

He further said that he will personally monitor the anti-polio campaign and directions have been issued to the concerned officers to run this campaign effectively. He averred that the security of polio workers will also be ensured. According to him, effective measures have been taken to make the anti-polio campaign successful and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. This disease would be eradicated with joint efforts.

