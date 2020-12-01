Punjab government to introduce biometric system in transfer of vehicles

LAHORE: To bring transparency and end disputes in transfer of vehicles, the Punjab government is introducing the biometric system.

"The services of NADRA and Punjab Information Technology Board are being hired for this purpose," said Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Javan Bakht while presiding over a meeting here on Monday. Punjab Excise and Taxation Minister Mumtaz Ahmed, Punjab Excise and Taxation Secretary Dr Ahmad Balal, Additional Secretary Finance, Member Planning and Development Board and concerned officers attended the meeting.

The Minister also disclosed that after getting the approval from the Punjab Cabinet on the proposed amendments in Urban Immovable Property Act 1958, all properties which have failed to pay their taxes will be sealed.

He further said that the role of the post office in token tax collection is being phased out. According to him, following the Universal Registration Marks Scheme in Punjab, the excise and taxation and anti-narcotics department has also started online auction of attractive number plates.

Any citizen from all over Pakistan can easily participate in the auction sitting at home. In the process of auction, work is also underway on the application of ePay system. Under the electric vehicle policy, special tax exemption will be given on the purchase of electric vehicles.

