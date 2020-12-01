AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets log monthly gains

• Saudi shares register best month in four years • Dubai, Qatar post biggest monthly gains since April DUBAI:...
Reuters 01 Dec 2020

• Saudi shares register best month in four years

• Dubai, Qatar post biggest monthly gains since April

DUBAI: Saudi and Dubai shares ended higher on Friday, with most markets recording monthly gains thanks to optimism that the progress in Covid-19 vaccine development would help global economies recover at a quicker pace than initially anticipated.

Financial markets worldwide have gained in most sessions after US drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna, and Britain's AstraZeneca released positive trial data on their vaccine candidates. Oil prices, however, tumbled on uncertainty about whether OPEC+ would agree to extend large output cuts at talks this week.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index finished 0.4% higher. Lender Al-Rajhi Bank and oil behemoth Saudi Aramco were the top gainers on the index, putting on 1% and 0.7%, respectively.

The Saudi benchmark also powered to a monthly gain of 10.6%, its biggest in four years.

Top oil exporter Saudi is expected to raise its official selling prices for Asian buyers in January, tracking stronger benchmark prices as some refiners increase output to meet higher winter demand, a Reuters survey showed.

The Abu Dhabi index closed down 0.4%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank declining 1.3% and 2.1%, respectively.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark, which has mostly underperformed its Gulf peers in November, declined 0.4% in the month.

Dubai's main share index finished 0.8% higher, buoyed by lender Emirates NBD, which gained 5.8%.

The benchmark registered a monthly gain of 10.6%, marking its best month since April.

The markets in the United Arab Emirates are closed for the rest of the trading week for holidays.

The Qatar benchmark index concluded trading 0.2% lower, with Qatar National Bank declining 1.9%.

The index but posted a monthly gain of nearly 6% to cap its best month since April. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's benchmark shed 0.6%, dragged by Cleopatra Hospital and Madinet Nasr for Housing & Development, which declined 3.8% and 3.1%, respectively.

Most Gulf markets log monthly gains

People of Sindh buying expensive wheat flour: Hammad

Essential items: Hafeez urges provinces to ensure smooth supply

S&P Global gobbles up IHS Markit in $44-bn deal

PM for setting up 'Special Division' for border management

PM takes big step towards boosting exports

Pakistan, China sign MoU on defence cooperation

FIA asked to investigate Nandipur project: Ayub

Diesel price raised by Rs4 per litre

Drug prices to be increased

Maj-Gen Ikram likely to be appointed NIH ED for 1 year

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.