AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

European shares slip at end of best ever month

Reuters 01 Dec 2020

MILAN/FRANKFURT: Europe's benchmark stock index posted its biggest monthly gain on record on the prospect of easing coronavirus restrictions and hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine, but ended Monday lower with eyes on the Brexit trade deal negotiations.

Five weeks ahead of the deadline, talks in London between Britain and the European Union over the weekend were "quite difficult" and "massive divergences" remained on the most thorny elements of fisheries, economic fair play and settling disputes, an EU source said.

London's blue-chip stocks gave up early gains to close down 1.6%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1% at the end of a month that saw it surge nearly 14%.

France's CAC 40 jumped 20% this month, while Spain's IBEX and Italy's MIB rose more than 22% each. German shares and UK blue-chips gained more than 12%.

Oil and gas stocks were the biggest decliners in Europe, down 3.4%, with Total SE, BP and Royal Dutch Shell sliding around 5% as crude prices slipped on uncertainty about whether OPEC+ would agree to extend its deep output cuts at talks this week.

At the bottom of the STOXX 600 was Dutch bank ABN Amro, down 8.9% after saying it would cut almost 3,000 jobs by 2024.

Siltronic shares, meanwhile, jumped 7.6% after the German silicon wafer maker said it was in advanced talks to be bought by Taiwan's GlobalWafers in a 3.75-billion-euro ($4.5 billion) deal.

Germany's main DAX index gave up its gains at the close, ending down 0.3% with consumer and healthcare stocks leading declines.

European shares slip at end of best ever month

People of Sindh buying expensive wheat flour: Hammad

Essential items: Hafeez urges provinces to ensure smooth supply

S&P Global gobbles up IHS Markit in $44-bn deal

PM for setting up 'Special Division' for border management

PM takes big step towards boosting exports

Pakistan, China sign MoU on defence cooperation

FIA asked to investigate Nandipur project: Ayub

Diesel price raised by Rs4 per litre

Drug prices to be increased

Maj-Gen Ikram likely to be appointed NIH ED for 1 year

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.