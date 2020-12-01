KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 247,896 tonnes of cargo comprising 170,644 tonnes of import cargo and 77,252 tonnes of export cargo including 9,031 loaded and empty containers during the last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 170,644 tonnes comprised of 88,278 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2,997 tonnes of DAP; 44,060 tonnes of wheat; 1,840 tonnes of rock phosphate and 33,469 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo. The total export cargos of 77,252 tonnes comprised of 74,968 tonnes of containerised cargo; 184 tonnes of bulk cargo and 2,100 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 9,031 containers comprising of 4,669 containers import and 4,362 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 903 of 20's and 1,752 of 40's loaded while 250 of 20's and 06 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1,369 of 20's and 432 of 40's loaded containers while 815 of 20's and 657 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were ten ships namely Northern Discovery, MSC Micole, Hyundai Privilage, AS Sicilia, Szczecin Trader, Velos Sapphire, Bhairavi, Sofia, Nord Sirius and Crown Voyager carrying containers, oil tankers, wheat and clinker respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were twelve vessels viz. Szczecin Trader, Ital Lirica, CMA CGM Orfeo, Bomar Milione, Bhairavi, Chem New York, GS Future, Bomar Lynx, Achilleas-S, Vntage Wave, Grace and BBC Pacific carrying containers, oil tankers, wheat, fertilizer, clinker and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There are four ships namely Greemwich Bridge, CMA CGM Orfeo, Ital Lirica and Bomar Lynx carrying containers and oil tanker respectively expected to sail on Monday.

There are ten vessels viz. Ningbo Express, Hyundai Platinum, Diyala, Ever Ursula, MT Karachi, Chrysanthi-S, AK Hamburg, Rich Breeze, Lada and Yangtze Classic carrying containers, oil tanker, wheat, cement, mogas and general cargo respectively due to arrive on Monday while five vessels viz. APL Chongqing, Bellatrix-I, MT Quetta, MT Asian Grace and Zilos carrying containers, oil tankers and DAP respectively are expected to arrive on Tuesday

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 200,347 tonnes comprising 183,342 tonnes of import cargo and 17,005 tonnes of export cargo including 3.324 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 183,342 tonnes includes 51,623 tonnes of coal; 56,250 tonnes of LNG; 7,471 tonnes of wheat; 8,361 tonnes of palm oil; 959 tonnes of general cargo and 48,678 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 17,005 tonnes includes 2,527 tonnes of naphtha and 14,478 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 3.324 containers comprising of 2,562 containers import and 762 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

There were two ships namely Diyala and Gulf Mishrif carrying containers and coal respectively sailed out to sea on Monday morning, while three ships namely MSC Nicole, RHL Martha and Falcon containers, coal and palm oil respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of twelve ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, project cargo, pipes, coal, wheat, LNG, LPG and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as seventeen vessels viz. Flag Gingos, CP Tian Jin, Nord Mamore, Great Fluency, Darya Devi, Captain Yonnis, Admiraity Spirity, Athena-III, Gas Athena, White Purl, Coal Explorex, UACC Eagle, Gao Cheng-3, Banglar Agrajaira, Adamore Chipewa, Haide Bao and NCC Haiel carrying coal, soyabean, rice, wheat, mogas and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were five ships viz. Sphene, Great Fluency, Nord Mamore, UACC Eagle and NCC Haiel carrying containers, coal, mogas and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

There was one ship namely Sphene carrying containers due to arrive on Monday while two ships namely MSC Esthi and Maersk Pittsburgh carrying containers are due to arrive on Tuesday.

