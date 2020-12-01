AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
'80 percent of city's buildings do not have emergency exits'

Recorder Report 01 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered a task force to submit a mechanism about inspection of buildings, industries and factories and how these are following and observing fire safety measures in their establishments.

There must be some proper procedure for conducting the inspection in all such establishments with the help of allied offices in a fair and transparent manner, a division bench of the SHC directed in a written order on Monday.

The order stated that in compliance with the last order, Shahid Masroor Khan, deputy controller/focal person, Civil Defence Department, submitted the reply in which he stated that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) should be asked not to issue completion certificate to any commercial or industrial/residential buildings without inspection and the NOC from the Civil Defence Department as under the Safety Laws and Building Code of Pakistan, 2016, this responsibility was assigned to the Civil Defence.

The order stated that it was further informed that 80% of the city's buildings do not have emergency exits, and no hydrants or safety equipments are installed. It was further told that most of the multistory buildings had no access to fire brigade vehicles.

