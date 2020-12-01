Ministry seeks to convert club into arts college

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT) is reportedly eying 22 acres of Metropolitan Club of Islamabad to convert into a arts college despite opposition of Ministry of Interior, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore, is a leading arts Institute in the region that has been serving as an apt symbol of Pakistan's creative potential. It was established through NCA ordinance 1985 and has since then produced eminent artists, designers and architects. Legislation has also been prepared to transform it into a university and is likely to be passed by the parliament soon. Meanwhile, as a national institution working under the Federal Government, it has established sub campuses in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. But these are small entities only housing a few departments.

It has long been felt in the Ministry of Education that a proper campus for NCA should be established in Islamabad after merging the existing small setups in twin cities. It was also realized that the disciplines offered in a larger NCA Campus in Islamabad should be more than those offered in Lahore and in particular film and performing arts should be included. This would make the NCA Islamabad into a comprehensive art and culture institution and enhance civic life of the capital besides offering a large bouquet of courses to students. The only problem was that such an institution required adequate land, which is fairly scarce in Islamabad, and a huge investment in infrastructure

Ministry of Education and NCA has been for many years looking for appropriate land to build a suitable campus. While this process was ongoing, it was brought to the Ministry's notice that a very large and modern building containing most of the features required for an art and culture institution stands in the heart of the Capital at F-9 Park. Its brief history is that 22 acres of land were carved out of the park and allocated for the establishment of a club. Its infrastructure was designed by Nayyar Ali Dada and has been built with a cost of nearly Rs 2 billion. Its covered area is 265000 sq. feet with all modern facilities. The entire building is centrally air-conditioned, and the work on its various aspects is complete.

The matter of "the establishment of Metropolitan Club" was challenged in the Supreme Court and an order was issued on June 5, 2010 on a Human Right case stipulating that "the citizens' club building/metropolitan club building with other facilities shall be used for a project of public welfare". Since then the premises built at a high cost have not been occupied and are lying unused.

Ministry of Interior has not supported the proposal, and in its letter of November 13, 2020 stated that (the citizens club building in F-9 Park) was designed and constructed for the purpose of indoor games/sports activities. Ministry of Interior further stated that the building is not suitable for any educational institution as its layout does not have provisions for classrooms and other educational requirements. Also, the land use of F-9 Park does not allow for establishment of an educational institution.

The Ministry, after consultations with architect Nayyar Ali Dada, has however realized that with minor changes the building could be highly suitable for fulfilling the requirements of educational activities of all the departments of NCA along with expansion of its scope in arts and culture. The building can also support the Artist in- Residence Program. Suck kind of usage of the building may be in line with the directions of the Supreme Court and land use rules of CDA.

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, has requested that the building, in principle, be handed over to Ministry of FE&PT after CDA has completed its residual work.

