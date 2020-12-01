Jamali critically ill

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi said on Monday former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was critically ill and had been placed on a ventilator. President Alvi apologised to Jamali's family after initially erroneously tweeting his death news.

He said in his tweet, "I have deleted the tweet, based on wrong info with apologies to the family.

Mir Zafarullah Jamali is on the ventilator. I talked to Omar Jamali who confirmed this. May Allah grant him immediate recovery."

Jamali on Friday suffered a heart attack.

The senior politician is currently under treatment at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi for respiratory complications, where doctors put him on a ventilator.

