AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Opposition's plan will fail: governor

Recorder Report 01 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in a meeting with senior provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said here Monday that the opposition's plan to obstruct the Senate elections would also fail.

"Opposition will see Senate and general elections will be held on time; Opposition rallies cannot oust the government. Prime Minister Imran Khan will not move an inch away from his politics," the Governor said.

The Governor maintained that the PDM is playing with the lives of the people for political interests. "There is serious threat of Corona but unfortunately the opposition does not care about the lives of the people for their political interests, but the government's strategy to keep people safe from Corona is being praised around the world," he said.

Senior provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the PDM could not shake the government as much as it wanted to. Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his term and the opposition will have to face failure in the forthcoming elections, he added.

Moreover, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan told media that the fate of PDM cabal hinges on the number of devotees coming from Sindh for paying tributes to the Sufi Saints of Multan. She said that the ideology of Bhutto was to empower the common man but today's politics of give and take had buried his thoughts.

Dr Firdous said that there is no barrier in freedom of expression but the violation of the Punjab Infectious Disease Control Act will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the violators.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Opposition's plan will fail: governor

People of Sindh buying expensive wheat flour: Hammad

Essential items: Hafeez urges provinces to ensure smooth supply

S&P Global gobbles up IHS Markit in $44-bn deal

PM for setting up 'Special Division' for border management

PM takes big step towards boosting exports

Pakistan, China sign MoU on defence cooperation

FIA asked to investigate Nandipur project: Ayub

Diesel price raised by Rs4 per litre

Drug prices to be increased

Maj-Gen Ikram likely to be appointed NIH ED for 1 year

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.