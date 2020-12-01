Opposition's plan will fail: governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in a meeting with senior provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said here Monday that the opposition's plan to obstruct the Senate elections would also fail.

"Opposition will see Senate and general elections will be held on time; Opposition rallies cannot oust the government. Prime Minister Imran Khan will not move an inch away from his politics," the Governor said.

The Governor maintained that the PDM is playing with the lives of the people for political interests. "There is serious threat of Corona but unfortunately the opposition does not care about the lives of the people for their political interests, but the government's strategy to keep people safe from Corona is being praised around the world," he said.

Senior provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the PDM could not shake the government as much as it wanted to. Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his term and the opposition will have to face failure in the forthcoming elections, he added.

Moreover, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan told media that the fate of PDM cabal hinges on the number of devotees coming from Sindh for paying tributes to the Sufi Saints of Multan. She said that the ideology of Bhutto was to empower the common man but today's politics of give and take had buried his thoughts.

Dr Firdous said that there is no barrier in freedom of expression but the violation of the Punjab Infectious Disease Control Act will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the violators.

