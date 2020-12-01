PTI government counting its last days in power: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that the PTI-led government is counting its last days in power and will go home soon. Talking to media, here on Monday before her departure to Multan to address PDM rally there, Maryam said: "I have been to jail twice without committing any crime; if they arrest me for a third time; it is not a big deal for me."

The PML-N leader said: "The coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being openly violated across the country. When Jamat-e-Islami and the ruling PTI hold their rallies and conventions, does coronavirus not spread there; are all the SOPs only for the Opposition, she questioned? She said the incumbent PTI government is afraid of opposition instead of coronavirus. She said that Covid-19 will eventually be over and the people of Pakistan will have to push away "Covid-18" from this country.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Maryam said that the PDM is a peaceful association of opposition parties which only demands sanctity of vote. "PDM is standing for restoration of rights and reduction in inflation but the selected government is agreed on war against nation to hide its incompetence," she said.

She further wrote that the local administration tortured innocent workers of PDM. We will now not only condemn this fascist act but also resist it, she said. Maryam Nawaz said the selected leaders know that the nation is fed up from this government due to which, it is creating hurdles to stop the people from reaching the venue.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan lashed out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alleging that its leaders are taking revenge from the people of Punjab for making them politically unemployed. Taking to Twitter, Dr Firdous lashed out at the PPP and the PDM, saying that on the one hand, Sindh government was closing markets at 6pm as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus while on the other hand, the PPP was holding 'Jalsas' in Multan. She said that the PDM was promoting a friendly environment for the coronavirus to spread.

