AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Dec 01, 2020
Pakistan Economic Indicators

KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Monday (November 30, 2020)....
Reuters 01 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Monday (November 30, 2020).

=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
                                        MONDAY           PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$)   159.30/159.40      159.35/159.50
Rupee/US$ (kerb market)                 159.60             160.15
Karachi 100-share Index              41,068.82          40,807.09
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm              93,321.98          94,993.25
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on       Oct 18              Oct 5
Three-month bills                       7.1525             7.1597
Six-month bills                         7.1998             7.2000
12-month bills                          7.2498             7.2900
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on       Nov 11              Nov 5
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB                          8.2400      Bids rejected
Five-year PIB                           9.9800      Bids rejected
10-year PIB                            10.5498      Bids rejected
20-Year PIB                            10.0000            10.0000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending                             Nov 20                PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves         $20,552.4m         $20,085.6m
Forex held by central bank          $13,415.5m         $12,931.2m
Forex held by commercial banks       $7,136.9m          $7,154.4m
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS                        LAST                PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct                   1.7                1.5
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct                     8.9                9.0
Wholesale price index Oct
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct                   2.9                1.0
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct                     5.1                4.3
Trade Balance Oct                          n/a                n/a
Exports Oct                                n/a                n/a
Imports Oct                                n/a                n/a
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR                            2020/21            2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions)              207,774,520        207,774,520
Per capita income                          n/a             $1,433
External debt (billion rupees)        17,000.0           15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees)         23.5 tr           22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth           1.0 pc            1.33 pc
Manufacturing sector growth               -5.4               5 pc
Services sector growth                    -0.6                n/a
Agricultural sector growth             2.67 pc             4.1 pc
Commodity producing sector growth          n/a                n/a
Average consumer price inflation     11.11 pct                n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP)             8.1 pc             5.8 pc
Trade balance (FBS July-June)      $-1,740 bln          $-1,673bn
Exports                                    n/a          $147,000m
Imports                                    n/a          $235,295m
Current a/c deficit                      $792m            $2.97bn
=================================================================
  • = Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics

