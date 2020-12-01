KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Monday (November 30, 2020).

================================================================= DAILY INDICATORS ================================================================= MONDAY PREVIOUS ================================================================= Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 159.30/159.40 159.35/159.50 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 159.60 160.15 Karachi 100-share Index 41,068.82 40,807.09 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 93,321.98 94,993.25 ----------------------------------------------------------------- CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury bill auction results: ----------------------------------------------------------------- Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 18 Oct 5 Three-month bills 7.1525 7.1597 Six-month bills 7.1998 7.2000 12-month bills 7.2498 7.2900 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results ----------------------------------------------------------------- Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 11 Nov 5 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Three-year PIB 8.2400 Bids rejected Five-year PIB 9.9800 Bids rejected 10-year PIB 10.5498 Bids rejected 20-Year PIB 10.0000 10.0000 ----------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Week ending Nov 20 PVS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Total liquid forex reserves $20,552.4m $20,085.6m Forex held by central bank $13,415.5m $12,931.2m Forex held by commercial banks $7,136.9m $7,154.4m ----------------------------------------------------------------- MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Consumer price index Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 1.7 1.5 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 8.9 9.0 Wholesale price index Oct Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 2.9 1.0 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 5.1 4.3 Trade Balance Oct n/a n/a Exports Oct n/a n/a Imports Oct n/a n/a ----------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL INDICATORS ----------------------------------------------------------------- FISCAL YEAR 2020/21 2019/20 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Population (millions) 207,774,520 207,774,520 Per capita income n/a $1,433 External debt (billion rupees) 17,000.0 15,087.5 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 23.5 tr 22,649.9 Gross domestic product growth 1.0 pc 1.33 pc Manufacturing sector growth -5.4 5 pc Services sector growth -0.6 n/a Agricultural sector growth 2.67 pc 4.1 pc Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation 11.11 pct n/a Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.1 pc 5.8 pc Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-1,740 bln $-1,673bn Exports n/a $147,000m Imports n/a $235,295m Current a/c deficit $792m $2.97bn =================================================================

= Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics