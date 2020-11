KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (November 30, 2020).

=================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER =================================================================================================== As on: 30-11-2020 =================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares =================================================================================================== Khanani Sec. Fikree's (SMC) Hub Power 2,500 79.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 79.05 Sherman Sec. Optimus Capital Hum Network Limited 28,000,000 6.00 AKD Sec. Optimus Capital 28,211,653 6.00 ASDA Sec. Optimus Capital 8,000,000 6.00 ASDA Sec. Fortune Sec. 10,000 6.35 Arif Habib Ltd. Optimus Capital 245,700,000 6.00 Inv. Managers Sec. Optimus Capital 11,700,000 6.00 Intermarket Sec. Optimus Capital 14,000,000 6.00 Standard Cap. Sec. ASDA Sec. 2,000,000 6.02 EFG Hermes Optimus Capital 500,000 6.00 Friendly Sec. Intermarket Sec. 1,000,000 6.00 Akik Capital Optimus Capital 5,500,000 6.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 344,621,653 6.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Khadim Ali S. Pakistan Petroleum 83,000 90.36 Bukhari Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 83,000 90.36 Next Capital AKD Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 20,000 65.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 65.10 =================================================================================================== Total Turnover 344,727,153 ===================================================================================================

