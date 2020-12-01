Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 30, 2020). ==================================== BR...
01 Dec 2020
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 30, 2020).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: (+) 4,270.42
High: 4,276.39
Low: 4,224.54
Net Change: (+) 33.31
Volume ('000): 352,791
Value ('000): 12,903,719
Makt Cap 1,404,477,054,591
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,912.13
NET CH. (+) 98.03
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,854.92
NET CH. (+) 46.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,523.55
NET CH. (+) 44.42
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,813.67
NET CH. (-) 18.36
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,867.16
NET CH. (+) 42.72
------------------------------------
As on: 30-November-2020
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.