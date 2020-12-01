KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 30, 2020).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (+) 4,270.42 High: 4,276.39 Low: 4,224.54 Net Change: (+) 33.31 Volume ('000): 352,791 Value ('000): 12,903,719 Makt Cap 1,404,477,054,591 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,912.13 NET CH. (+) 98.03 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,854.92 NET CH. (+) 46.82 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,523.55 NET CH. (+) 44.42 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,813.67 NET CH. (-) 18.36 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,867.16 NET CH. (+) 42.72 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-November-2020 ====================================

