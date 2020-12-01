Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
01 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
First Punjab Modaraba 01.12.2020 02:30 pm
Tri-Pack Films 02.12.2020 02:00 pm
Mari Petroleum 03.12.2020 02:00 pm
Philip Morris (Pakistan) 04.12.2020 11:00 am
Pak Datacom 04.12.2020 03:00 pm
