Nov 30, 2020
Pakistan

Covid mortality analysis show 71 percent male affected, fatality rate 2.02 percent: NCOC

  • The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in the COVID Mortality Analysis mentioned that out of the total 8,024 deceased around 76 percent patients were over the age of 50-year.
APP 30 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The COVID Mortality Analysis on Monday showed the total deaths occurred due to COVID were 8,024 with Covid Fatality Rate (CFR) reaching 2.02 percent against 2.33 percent global CFR as 71 percent of the Coronavirus affected were males.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in the COVID Mortality Analysis mentioned that out of the total 8,024 deceased around 76 percent patients were over the age of 50-year.

The Analysis highlighted that 72 percent of the patients died due to COVID-19 had chronic comorbidities (meaning having different diseases existing at the same time with another disease for a long period of time).

Out of the total died, 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalized where 58 percent of hospitalized patients remained on ventilators.

