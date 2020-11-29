Fazl says PDM will hold Multan rally at all costs, warns govt to refrain from creating hurdles

(Karachi) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) is going to hold the rally in Multan on November 30 (tomorrow) at all costs, ARY News reported. He warned that if the government tried to create hindrances in way of the rally then it should be ready to face the consequences.

Addressing a press conference in Multan after a meeting of opposition parties on Sunday, Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition, under the banner of PDM, is ready to face the government and no one can stop them from holding the public gathering.

He maintained that if the police or any law enforcement agencies tried to stop their workers from reaching the venue of the rally, they would react accordingly.

The JUI-F chief also announced that the opposition will also hold protest in district headquarters on Friday and Sunday if they are not allowed to hold the rally in Multan.

Earlier, the Multan administration took control of Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium and rounded up a large number of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders and workers, including Qasim Gillani, the son of ex-premier Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The PDM workers, belonging to various political parties, had stormed the venue by removing barriers in wake of the opposition alliance's public gathering on November 30 (tomorrow). The police had blocked the main routes leading to Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium and removed tents, chairs and other equipment from the venue.

The Multan Police registered a case against 70 named and more than 300 unnamed party workers for breaking off locks and forcing their way into the stadium. The case was registered at Multan's Lohari Gate Police Station.

Additionally, a case was filed against caterers who had agreed to provide services to the organisers of the November 30 rally and seized some of their equipment.