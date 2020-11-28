Germany to provide over $22mn for Pakistan’s Health & Power sector

Germany will provide $22.3 million to Pakistan to support the country’s health and Power sector.

As per details, three grant-in-aid agreements were signed in Islamabad. The amount will be provided through German Development Bank-KfW.

Under the ‘Women Employment in Private Health Sector’, KfW will provide a grant of 12 million euros ($14.36mn) for the establishment of women’s health clinics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to promote self-employment of women in the health sector and training of qualified women to run these clinics. An additional grant of $6mn will be provided for polio eradication in Pakistan.

Under the climate change and energy component, a grant of $1.79 will be provided for the Harpo Hydropower Project in the Gilgit-Baltistan to ensure project's sustainability.