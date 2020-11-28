AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Thai rice prices jump to two-month high

Reuters 28 Nov 2020

HANOI: Rice export prices in Thailand jumped to their highest in over two months this week on soaring container freight rates, while an appreciation in the rupee and improving demand buoyed prices for the staple in India. Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $372-$378 per tonne, up from the last week's $366-$370.

"Demand is good for Indian rice since it is cheaper than other exporting countries," B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association (REA), said.

The rupee's appreciation has been forcing exporters to raise prices, said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. In Thailand, benchmark 5% broken rice prices rose to $480-$490 per tonne from $475-$485 a week earlier, on higher freight rates in a shipping boom.

"The market is quiet but the freight rates are higher, making rice prices higher as well," a Bangkok-based trader said.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice prices were unchanged from a week earlier at $495-$500 per tonne.

"Shipments to China and the Philippines are picking up, but demand from other markets such as Malaysia and Africa remained weak," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Traders said farmers in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam's largest rice growing area, had started sowing for the winter-spring crop, the largest of the year, a bit earlier to avoid a possible drought.

Bangladesh's rice output could fall 1% to 35.3 million tonnes in the current marketing year from a year earlier, mainly because of inclement weather, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said earlier this month.

"Severe weather in Bangladesh, which started in May and ended in August, has impacted Bangladesh's rice production and moderately impacted Bangladesh's corn production," the report noted. Bangladesh has started importing rice after a three year gap, by issuing two tenders to import a total of 100,000 tonnes.

Thai rice prices jump to two-month high

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

India's economy enters technical recession

Over 4,500 PSM employees retrenched

Transaction structure of PSM: FA dispels ministry's misconceptions

Questions about LNG import answered

SPI down 0.92 percent WoW

ADB inks policy-based loan agreement worth $300 million

China's envoy, CPEC Authority chief discuss 'way forward'

Textile sector: CCoE approves power supply at cents 7.5/kWh for 2 months

Covid-19: Upsurge poses risk to economic recovery: MoF

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.