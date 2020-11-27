Finally, the federal government has to make clear to all the provinces that they are required to deal with the challenge of price hikes. No doubt, provinces are now required to play a much greater role in various spheres of governance following the passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment 10 years ago. Provinces' perceived or real reluctance to check price hikes constitutes a sardonic comment on their capacity or lack of it to undertake this task. A widening gulf between the federal government and the Sindh government in relation to a national strategy to deal with the challenge of Covid-19 says it all. In my view, the controversial amendment is required to be revisited for the sake of "a greater good".

MEHRIN KHAN (ISLAMABAD)

