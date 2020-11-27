CBOT corn futures fall

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended lower on Wednesday on technical selling and profit-taking ahead of Thursday's US Thanksgiving holiday, traders said.

CBOT most-active March corn settled down 5 cents at $4.27-1/2 per bushel, backing down after matching a life-of-contract high at $4.35-3/4 on Monday. Additional pressure was noted from traders liquidating positions ahead of first notice day for deliveries against December futures contracts on Monday, November 30. Futures drew underlying support from worries about dry conditions in parts of Brazil and Argentina, where crops are still developing.