KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Thursday (November 26, 2020)....
Reuters 27 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Thursday (November 26, 2020).

=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
                                      THURSDAY           PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$)   159.30/159.40      159.20/159.40
Rupee/US$ (kerb market)                 159.55             159.40
Karachi 100-share Index              41,031.03          40,377.53
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm              94,736.17          94,564.17
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on       Oct 18              Oct 5
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-month bills                       7.1525             7.1597
Six-month bills                         7.1998             7.2000
12-month bills                          7.2498             7.2900
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on       Nov 11              Nov 5
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB                          8.2400      Bids rejected
Five-year PIB                           9.9800      Bids rejected
10-year PIB                            10.5498      Bids rejected
20-Year PIB                            10.0000            10.0000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending                             Nov 13                PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves         $20,085.6m       $19,906.9mln
Forex held by central bank          $12,931.2m       $12,740.5mln
Forex held by commercial banks       $7,154.4m        $7,166.4mln
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index                      LAST                PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct                   1.7                1.5
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct                     8.9                9.0
Wholesale price index Oct
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct                   2.9                1.0
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct                     5.1                4.3
Trade Balance Oct                          N/A                N/A
Exports Oct                                N/A                N/A
Imports Oct                                N/A                N/A
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR                            2020/21            2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions)              207,774,520        207,774,520
Per capita income                          N/A             $1,433
External debt (billion rupees)        17,000.0           15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees)         23.5 tr           22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth          1.0 pct           1.33 pct
Manufacturing sector growth               -5.4              5 pct
Services sector growth                    -0.6                N/A
Agricultural sector growth            2.67 pct            4.1 pct
Commodity producing sector growth          N/A                N/A
Average consumer price inflation     11.11 pct                N/A
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP)            8.1 pct            5.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June)        $-1,740bn          $-1,673bn
Exports                                    N/A          $147,000m
Imports                                    N/A          $235,295m
Current a/c deficit                      $792m            $2.97bn
=================================================================
  • = Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics

