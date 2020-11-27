Markets
Pakistan Economic Indicators
27 Nov 2020
KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Thursday (November 26, 2020).
=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
THURSDAY PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 159.30/159.40 159.20/159.40
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 159.55 159.40
Karachi 100-share Index 41,031.03 40,377.53
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 94,736.17 94,564.17
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 18 Oct 5
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-month bills 7.1525 7.1597
Six-month bills 7.1998 7.2000
12-month bills 7.2498 7.2900
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 11 Nov 5
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB 8.2400 Bids rejected
Five-year PIB 9.9800 Bids rejected
10-year PIB 10.5498 Bids rejected
20-Year PIB 10.0000 10.0000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending Nov 13 PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves $20,085.6m $19,906.9mln
Forex held by central bank $12,931.2m $12,740.5mln
Forex held by commercial banks $7,154.4m $7,166.4mln
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index LAST PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 1.7 1.5
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 8.9 9.0
Wholesale price index Oct
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 2.9 1.0
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 5.1 4.3
Trade Balance Oct N/A N/A
Exports Oct N/A N/A
Imports Oct N/A N/A
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR 2020/21 2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions) 207,774,520 207,774,520
Per capita income N/A $1,433
External debt (billion rupees) 17,000.0 15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 23.5 tr 22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth 1.0 pct 1.33 pct
Manufacturing sector growth -5.4 5 pct
Services sector growth -0.6 N/A
Agricultural sector growth 2.67 pct 4.1 pct
Commodity producing sector growth N/A N/A
Average consumer price inflation 11.11 pct N/A
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.1 pct 5.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-1,740bn $-1,673bn
Exports N/A $147,000m
Imports N/A $235,295m
Current a/c deficit $792m $2.97bn
=================================================================
- = Provisional
SBP = State Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
