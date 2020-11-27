AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
CHCC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (5.87%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.93%)
DGKC 103.94 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.02%)
EFERT 61.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.49%)
FCCL 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.11%)
HASCOL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.76%)
HBL 129.89 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 79.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.44%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.59%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.06%)
KEL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
OGDC 103.07 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (5.67%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.7%)
PIBTL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.11%)
PIOC 90.29 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (8.13%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.38%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (6.03%)
PSO 195.07 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.52%)
SNGP 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
STPL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.28%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (8.47%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By ▲ 58.16 (1.39%)
BR30 21,403 Increased By ▲ 315.18 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,031 Increased By ▲ 653.5 (1.62%)
KSE30 17,295 Increased By ▲ 278.41 (1.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report 27 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (November 26, 2020).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 159.55
Open Offer     Rs 160.05
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Construction sector: PM asks FBR to facilitate expats

Sale of Abraaj stake in KE: SEP, other stakeholders to sit together to resolve NSC issue

CCoE approves proposal to ratify MoUs signed with IPPs

There's no ban on export of workforce to UAE: Zulfi

Super Tax: SC directs individuals, companies to deposit 50 percent of dues

KCR: Sindh CM issued contempt of court notice

German court refers Nokia-Daimler connected car clash to European Court

SBP's forex reserves cross $13bn mark

Museum to record Londoners' Covid dreams

Effective Jan 1, 2021: Aggrieved taxpayers can challenge FBR orders via Iris

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.