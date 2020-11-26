AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
Recognition of Israel not under consideration, reiterates Foreign Office

BR Web Desk Updated 26 Nov 2020

The Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri once again reiterated that there is no change in Pakistan’s principled position on Israel issue.

The spokesperson made these comments during weekly news breaking in Islamabad. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found, Pakistan cannot recognise Israel.

“Pakistan supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination,” the spokesman said.

“For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State.”

Furthermore, commenting on the dossier Pakistan has recently presented on India’s sponsorship of terrorism, he called upon the UN counter-terrorism bodies to proceed on the basis of evidence provided by Islamabad and urge India to renounce use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

He said that world bodies should also urge India to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism it has established to inflict terrorism on Pakistan, and stop the use of other countries’ soil for its terrorist activities directed against Islamabad.

Responding to a query regarding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the spokesperson said CPEC is a transformational project and is positively contributing to Pakistan’s economy, national development, and regional growth.

India Pakistan Israel FO Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri

