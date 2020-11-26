AVN 66.61 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.71%)
Abu Dhabi crown prince, Israeli PM nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

  • The winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in October next year.
Aisha Mahmood 26 Nov 2020

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Their names were put forth by the former first minister of Northern Ireland Lord David Trimble. In 1998, Timble won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland.

The two leaders have been nominated for their work to normalize relations between Israel and the UAE. In recent months, Israel lead by Netanyahu, normalized relations with Bahrain and the UAE. The agreement will see Israel halt its plan to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank.

According to the Times of Israel a meeting between the UAE crown prince and Netanyahu is set to take place 'soon'.

The winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in October next year.

