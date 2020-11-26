Field force established for road construction, renovation: Shallwani

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Wednesday said that field force has been established for road construction and renovation.

The force would repair the roads forthwith and make them functional. The field force had been Dysfunctional at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), but now it has been restored, the Administrator passed these remarks while reviewing works for maintenance of flyovers and roads here.

The Administrator said that trucks having material to repair the road along with labour would be on standby around the clock to repair the roads forthwith. He said that more roads would be constructed while more works would also be carried out under Annual Development Programme.

Shallwani said that expansion joints of bridges are also being replaced as expansion joints of Ghareebabad flyover, Liaquatabad flyover, Johar Morr Shaheed Major Adeel flyover have already been replaced. Now the work for replacing Shah Faisal Colony Bridge is underway and would be completed within 10 days.

The Administrator said that roads and bridges are very important in infrastructure development. The schemes to uplift infrastructure would be incorporated in Annual Development Programme.

