Gold prices fall

Karachi: Gold on Wednesday further reduced by Rs 200 per tola on the local market, traders said.

After the fresh decline, the yellow metal was selling for Rs 110300 per tola. Price of gold per 10 grams also declined by Rs 172 to Rs 94564 on the local market, they observed.

The world market also witnessed a fall of $ 6 to $ 1809 per ounce. Silver was selling for Rs 1180 per tola; Rs 1011.65 per 10 grams, and $ 23.22 per ounce, traders said.

