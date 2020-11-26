KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 11.856 billion and the number of lots traded 10,374.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.106 billion, followed by Copper (PKR 2.209 billion), DJ (PKR 1.396 billion), Silver (PKR 895.192 million), Currencies through COTS (PKR 855.872 million), NSDQ 100 (PKR 512.262 million), Platinum (PKR 330.464 million), Natural Gas (PKR 254.546 million), Crude Oil (PKR 242.911 million) and SP500 (PKR 53.219 million).

In agriculture commodities, one lot of Soybean amounting to PKR 9.413 million, 2 lot of Corn amounting to PKR 6.803 million and 7 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 4.070 million were traded.

