AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

JPMorgan Chase to pay $250mn for failings in asset, wealth business

  • The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said it found that JPMorgan's risk management practices were "deficient and it lacked sufficient controls to avoid conflicts of interest."
  • In its consent order with the bank, the OCC did not require changes to the way the bank manages client assets.
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

WASHINGTON: JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay $250 million for risk management and other control failings in its asset and wealth management business, a US regulator said on Tuesday, in the second chunky penalty for the bank in less than two months.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said it found that JPMorgan's risk management practices were "deficient and it lacked sufficient controls to avoid conflicts of interest."

The bank has since remediated the deficiencies that led to this action, it said.

"We are committed to delivering best-in-class controls across our business, and we have invested significantly in and enhanced our controls platform over the last several years to address the issues identified," a spokesman for the bank said in a statement.

JPMorgan boasts one of the world's largest and most complex asset and wealth management businesses, with $1.3 trillion in fiduciary assets and $27.8 trillion of non-fiduciary custody assets, the OCC said. The bank also provides a broad range of investment strategies to its fiduciary clients through a variety of investment vehicles.

For several years, however, JPMorgan operated a weak management and control framework for its fiduciary activities and had an insufficient audit program for, and inadequate internal controls over, those activities, the OCC said.

In its consent order with the bank, the OCC did not require changes to the way the bank manages client assets.

Tuesday's OCC penalty comes after the US derivatives regulator fined JPMorgan $920 million in September to settle federal US market manipulation probes into its trading of metals futures and Treasury securities, in a landmark case for the agency.

JPMorgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase to pay $250mn for failings in asset, wealth business

Prices of sugar, wheat flour witness significant decline in last ten days due to govt's measures, strategy: Ministers

No tolerance for crimes against children, women in civilized society: PM

Two bomb blasts kill at least 14 in Afghan province of Bamiyan: officials

Iran's Khamenei warns against hopes of 'opening' with West

India escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag ops following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO

India bans 43 more Chinese apps in latest salvo at Beijing

COAS chairs CCC meeting; regional, national security including Indian interference in Pakistan discussed

COVID-19 resurge: Asad Umar urges masses to follow SOPs strictly

Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola

U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters