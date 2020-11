CBOT corn hits 16-month peak

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures rose on Friday to the highest since June 2019 on robust export demand and worries about crop prospects in South America, where dry conditions have slowed planting. CBOT December corn ended 3/4 cent higher to $4.23-1/4 per bushel. The contract was up 3.1% in the week in its third straight weekly advance.

March corn futures ended a penny higher at $4.28-1/4 a bushel after peaking at $4.33-1/4, the highest point for a most-active contract since July 24, 2019. The contract was up 2.1% in the week.