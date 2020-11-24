AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Euronext wheat prices little changed

Reuters 24 Nov 2020

PARIS: Euronext wheat prices were little changed on Friday, pursuing a consolidation this week, as traders weighed firm export demand and a rally in corn and soybeans against signs of a strong global wheat supply. March milling wheat, the most active contract on Paris-based Euronext, was up 0.25 euros, or 0.1%, at 209.00 euros ($247.89) a tonne by 1347 GMT, also little changed over the week.

Wheat futures again drew support from a continuing rally in US soybeans and corn, which struck fresh four- and one-year highs, respectively. Brisk export demand was keeping physical wheat markets in Europe firm, although competitive prices of a big expected Australian crop were tempering concern about tightening global supply.

"The Australian harvest is arriving, which could limit upward price potential," Nathan Cordier, analyst with Agritel said.

"Crop conditions have also improved in the Black Sea region and rain is expected in the US Plains."

Dry sowing conditions in major Russian and US wheat belts had contributed to recent strength in prices.

In France, 95% of the expected soft wheat area for next year's harvest had been drilled and almost all winter barley was in good condition, farm office FranceAgriMer said.

In Poland, export prices were also little changed in the past week, holding at recent high levels on strong demand.

Exporter purchase prices for 12.5% protein wheat were at around 915 zloty a tonne (204.9 euros) for November delivery and 920 zloty for December delivery.

"Polish wheat remains competitive on the world market, since the premiums for rival origins like the Baltic States and Germany have risen in November," one Polish trader said.

In Gdynia, one vessel is loading 65,000 tonnes for Saudi Arabia, another 63,000 tonnes for an unnamed destination and a third 30,000 tonnes for Algeria.

In Szczecin/Swinoujscie a ship is loading 50,000 tonnes of wheat for an unnamed destination and another 30,000 tonnes for Algeria. Another has just sailed with 55,000 tonnes for Kenya.

Euronext wheat prices little changed

Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 7 percent

MPS: It comes as no surprise

In latest China jab, US drafts list of 89 companies with military ties

Education shutdown from Thursday

$800-900 million G-20 debt relief for another 6 months: Cabinet set to allow EAD to move formal request

India tells UN powers it feels 'under pressure' to 'hit back' at Pakistan

'World must not turn away from Afghanistan'

Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 launched

Live content rights: Government to allow PTV to make payment to Indian broadcasters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.