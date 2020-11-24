AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Monday (November 23, 2020)....
Reuters 24 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Monday (November 23, 2020).

=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
                                        MONDAY           PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$)   161.00/161.10      160.60/160.70
Rupee/US$ (kerb market)                 161.15             160.50
Karachi 100-share Index              39,632.52          40,187.18
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm              96,751.38          97,050.42
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on       Oct 18              Oct 5
Three-month bills                       7.1525             7.1597
Six-month bills                         7.1998             7.2000
12-month bills                          7.2498             7.2900
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on       Nov 11              Nov 5
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB                          8.2400      Bids rejected
Five-year PIB                           9.9800      Bids rejected
10-year PIB                            10.5498      Bids rejected
20-Year PIB                            10.0000            10.0000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending                             Nov 13                PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves         $20,085.6m         $19,906.9m
Forex held by central bank          $12,931.2m         $12,740.5m
Forex held by commercial banks       $7,154.4m          $7,166.4m
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                                          LAST                PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct                   1.7                1.5
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct                     8.9                9.0
Wholesale price index Oct
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct                   2.9                1.0
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct                     5.1                4.3
Trade Balance Oct                          n/a                n/a
Exports Oct                                n/a                n/a
Imports Oct                                n/a                n/a
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR                            2020/21            2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions)              207,774,520        207,774,520
Per capita income                          n/a             $1,433
External debt (billion rupees)        17,000.0           15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees)         23.5 tr           22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth          1.0 pct            1.33 pc
Manufacturing sector growth               -5.4               5 pc
Services sector growth                    -0.6                n/a
Agricultural sector growth             2.67 pc             4.1 pc
Commodity producing sector growth          n/a                n/a
Average consumer price inflation      11.11 pc                n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP)             8.1 pc             5.8 pc
Trade balance (FBS July-June)       $-1,740 bn         $-1,673 bn
Exports                                    n/a          $147,000m
Imports                                    n/a       $235,295 mln
Current a/c deficit                      $792m            $2.97bn
=================================================================
  • = Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics

