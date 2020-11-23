The federal government on Monday appointed the eminent lawyer Naeem Bukhari as the chairman of Pakistan Television (PTV) for a period of three years.
As per the notification issued by the ministry of Information and Broadcasting, “Pursuant to the provision of Section 166 of the Companies Act, 2017, the federal government is pleased to appoint Shahzad Naeem Bukhari as Independent Director of Pakistan Television Corporation Board.”
The federal government has also approved the nomination of Shahzad Naeem Bukhari as the Chairman Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) Board in line with the Pakistan Television Corporation’s Memorandum & Articles of Association (Article 95 / 95A), further in the notification.
SBP's Monetary Policy Committee maintain policy rate at 7pc
Naeem Bukhari appointed as Chairman PTV for three years
Saudi foreign minister denies meeting between Crown Prince and Israeli officials
British PM to announce mass virus testing programme
KSE100 Nosedives by over 800pts as Schools Close
Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says
Astra/Oxford seek coronavirus vaccine approval after 'effective' trials
Israeli PM, Mossad chief secretly flew to Saudi Arabia; met Crown Prince MBS, US Secretary of State Pompeo: Reports
Government announces to close all educational institutes from Thursday
SBP's MPS: Expert anticipates continuation of ‘accommodating monetary policy’
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 11 injured
Khalilzad welcomes Pak-Afghan joint vision, says it is an opportunity to move forward on peace
Read more stories
Comments