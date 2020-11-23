Naeem Bukhari appointed as Chairman PTV for three years

The federal government on Monday appointed the eminent lawyer Naeem Bukhari as the chairman of Pakistan Television (PTV) for a period of three years.

As per the notification issued by the ministry of Information and Broadcasting, “Pursuant to the provision of Section 166 of the Companies Act, 2017, the federal government is pleased to appoint Shahzad Naeem Bukhari as Independent Director of Pakistan Television Corporation Board.”

The federal government has also approved the nomination of Shahzad Naeem Bukhari as the Chairman Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) Board in line with the Pakistan Television Corporation’s Memorandum & Articles of Association (Article 95 / 95A), further in the notification.