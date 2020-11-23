AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
TPL Trakker to Provide Fleet Management Services to Sialkot’s Dry Port

  • Following the partnership, TPL Trakker will provide SDPT a customized solution catered to address their business needs.
Ali Ahmed 23 Nov 2020

Pakistan’s leading IoT Company TPL Trakker, has been chosen as the sole Fleet Management Partner for Sialkot Dry Port Trust (SDPT), Asia’s first-ever Dry Port in the private sector.

Following the partnership, TPL Trakker will provide SDPT a customized solution catered to address their business needs. These services will include Online Tracking of their fleet, Business Insights on Drive Time and Distance Travelled, a Live Dashboard indicating Real-Time status of the fleet, Creation and Monitoring of Geofences as well as SMS Alerts, helping SDPT efficiently manage its fleet of customs bonded vehicles.

SDPT is the largest Bonded Carrier in the private sector with over 100 vehicles providing quality services in terms of efficient transit time, safety and reliability.

To mark the occasion, a digital signing ceremony was held at the SDPT Head office located at Sambrial, Sialkot, recently.

Commenting on the signing ceremony, Talha Dawood, Head of Asset Tracking, TPL Trakker, said, “We take deep pride in partnering with the continent’s first privatized Dry Port. This is a unique milestone for us at TPL Trakker, helping Pakistan’s economy by facilitating trade through SDPT during such challenging times. I am confident that this will be a long and fruitful partnership for both Companies.”

Muhammad Khalid Butt, General Manager, SDPT, said, “At SDPT, we are striving to address some of the most complex logistics challenges in Pakistan and bringing tremendous efficiencies for our clients. We have evaluated and found TPL Trakker’s Fleet Management Solutions to be ideally suited to meet our business needs and have full faith in the partnership being mutually beneficial both for us and TPL Trakker.”

