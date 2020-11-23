Anti-encroachment drive: ‘Incompetent’ rulers shifting problems from one place to other: Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said ongoing operation against encroachments in the city without providing alternatives to the affectees were not only the sign of government’s incompetence but also a matter of grave concern.

He blamed that ‘incompetent’ rulers are not resolving problems rather shifting it from one place to other and spreading the same throughout the city, thereby creating problems of law and order in the city. The people whose houses are being demolished will not dissipate in thin air; they won’t not die but settle in some other drain site in the same city.

He expressed these views on the occasion of youth joining PSP in District East.

The state is like a mother and it should act as one and provide shelter to all the affected families. The occupants of drains are also the citizens of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Kamal said no strategy was formulated by the government for the current operation. The honorable judiciary should take notice of this grim situation and summon the rulers and question their strategy as this behavior of the government is not only creating chaos but also hindrance in the drain cleaning and will also affect the development work as usual. The ultimate surfers of this situation will be no other than the poor masses.

Kamal asked the incumbent administration to provide alternatives to the project affecters in the same manner as Lyari Expressway project was conducted and then demolish houses from drains.

During the construction of Lyari Expressway, the state, judiciary and local government built 3 settlements with provision of all basic amenities, 80 yards plot and a cheque of Rs 50000 were handed over to the families whose houses were demolished.

Kamal advised the administration to follow the same strategy, there is ample vacant land available in Karachi, allocate areas, give a cheque of one lac rupees and 100 yards of land to the each affected family considering the inflation. Otherwise the peace of the city will be irreparably damaged.

He further said PSP is the only political party which is offering a workable solution to all the public problems concerning the people of Pakistan which is the only way to eradicate the root cause of the problems. It is now up to the authorities to decide whether they will accept our solutions today or a few years later, but the longer they take to accept our solution, the greater damage the state have to bear.

