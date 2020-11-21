AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
EFERT 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.11%)
HASCOL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 193.04 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.4%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
UNITY 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.85%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

Islamic Banking market share reaches 16pc

  • Moreover, at the end of September 2020, profit before tax of IBI stood at Rs 69.9 billion.
Ali Ahmed 21 Nov 2020

The Islamic Banking Industry market share rose to 16 percent at the end of quarter ending in September 2020, from 15.3pc in last quarter and 13.8pc in the same quarter last year.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Islamic Banking Bulletin, at the end of the quarter under review (July-September 2020), the asset base of Islamic banking industry (IBI) grew by 4.8 percent (Rs 175.8 billion) and stood at Rs 3,809 billion while deposits stood at Rs 3,034 billion, depicting a quarterly growth of 3 percent (Rs 87.5 billion).

Assets and deposits of IBI depicted YoY growth of 27.2 percent and 26 percent, respectively. Likewise, ‘financing & investments (net)’ recorded a quarterly growth of 6.3 percent (Rs 163 billion) and reached Rs 2,760 billion, whereas, the YoY growth was 28.9 percent. In terms of market share, IBI stands at 16.0 percent and 17.3 percent, respectively in assets and deposits of overall banking industry by end September 2020 while for ‘financing & investments (net)’of IBI the share is 14.2 percent for the said period.

Moreover, at the end of September 2020, profit before tax of IBI stood at Rs 69.9 billion.

At the end of September 2020, infrastructure of Islamic banking industry remained same with 22 Islamic banking institutions (IBIs); 5 full-fledged Islamic banks (IBs) and 17 conventional banks having standalone Islamic banking branches (IBBs).

However, the branch network of IBI saw a quarterly increase from 3,274 branches to 3,303 branches. With branches mainly concentrated in Punjab, followed by Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The number of Islamic banking windows (dedicated counters at conventional branches) operated by conventional banks having IBBs stood at 1,386.

Pakistan SBP ISLAMIC BANKING

Islamic Banking market share reaches 16pc

Pakistan reports highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since July

US 'pleased' over PM Imran Khan's visit to Afghanistan

PSM, Railways, FBR restructuring plan unveiled

Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

APEC leaders call for free and open trade to drive economic recovery

Global tax evasion costs $427bn per year: NGO

FBR to establish CITRO for centralised refund payment

Pakistan improves implementation of WTO's TFA to 79pc in Nov

ECC approves $150m technical grant for Covid-19 vaccine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters