Pakistan's Tech Giant Systems Ltd. Makes it to Forbes Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion

Systems Ltd., the largest IT company of Pakistan, makes it to the Forbes Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion list.

Founded in 1977, Systems Limited has the distinction of being Pakistan's first software house. The company has had an exceptional track record of corporate performance and have scored above its peers in terms of sales and profit growth.

The Lahore-based IT Company has presence in US retail, apparel and mortgage industry, and also operates in many countries in the Middle East and North America.

The company’s has achieved the reputation of being the Country’s premier provider of IT, ITeS, and BPO/Contact Center services. Moreover, Systems also won the award for Pakistan’s Top IT Exporter in 2019 by the Pakistan Software Export Board.

In addition to this, since March Systems' stock price has gained +277% in dollar terms reflecting a new tech wave in Pakistan.