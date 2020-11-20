AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Peshawar administration denies PDM's request to hold rally on Sunday

  • The administration said that the coronavirus positivity rate in Peshawar has exceeded 13 percent and a public meeting will lead to a spike in the cases.
Aisha Mahmood 20 Nov 2020

The Peshawar administration refused on Friday to grant permission to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a public meeting on Sunday.

In a letter issued by the deputy commissioner DC's office to the PDM leaders, the administration said that the coronavirus positivity rate in Peshawar has exceeded 13 percent and a public meeting will lead to a spike in the cases and risk the lives of the people, DAWN reported.

It also noted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on November 2 announced that ceremonies and other gatherings shall be avoided to curb the spread of the virus. The letter continued that they have refused to grant the PDM permission to safeguard human lives from the potential spread of the disease.

The PDM has planned a public rally on Sunday. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and other opposition leaders are expected to deliver speeches.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the government's decision to ban public political rallies, fearing hospitals will be overwhelmed as they were in June if people do not act responsibly.

"We have decided to ban public gatherings in the country, including ours, planned over the weekend, as large crowds help in the spread of the virus,” he said.

Coronavirus PPP PMLN PDM rally Peshawar

Peshawar administration denies PDM's request to hold rally on Sunday

Facebook, Twitter, Google form alliance to stop COVID vaccine misinformation

Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures

LDA plots case: NAB completes inquiry against Nawaz Sharif

Tech co’s could make their services unavailable in Pakistan amid new rules

Flour rates decline with the arrival of imported wheat

State Bank MPC on Monday

PM says peace objective behind visit to Kabul amid rising violence

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in SW

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on 'Shared Vision'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters