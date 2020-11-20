Peshawar administration denies PDM's request to hold rally on Sunday

The Peshawar administration refused on Friday to grant permission to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a public meeting on Sunday.

In a letter issued by the deputy commissioner DC's office to the PDM leaders, the administration said that the coronavirus positivity rate in Peshawar has exceeded 13 percent and a public meeting will lead to a spike in the cases and risk the lives of the people, DAWN reported.

It also noted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on November 2 announced that ceremonies and other gatherings shall be avoided to curb the spread of the virus. The letter continued that they have refused to grant the PDM permission to safeguard human lives from the potential spread of the disease.

The PDM has planned a public rally on Sunday. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and other opposition leaders are expected to deliver speeches.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the government's decision to ban public political rallies, fearing hospitals will be overwhelmed as they were in June if people do not act responsibly.

"We have decided to ban public gatherings in the country, including ours, planned over the weekend, as large crowds help in the spread of the virus,” he said.