AVN 67.01 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.2%)
BOP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.76%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.43%)
EFERT 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
EPCL 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
HBL 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
HUBC 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
OGDC 94.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.09%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.26%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PSO 194.59 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (0.82%)
SNGP 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.51%)
STPL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.06%)
TRG 55.79 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (4.87%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By ▲ 7.39 (0.18%)
BR30 21,215 Increased By ▲ 74.2 (0.35%)
KSE100 40,614 Increased By ▲ 99.61 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,095 Increased By ▲ 38.21 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

Poultry exporters urge to find new markets after Duty drawback facility allowed

  • The Advisor urged the exporters in the poultry sector to take advantage of this new sector and find new markets for Pakistan's exports.
Ali Ahmed 19 Nov 2020

Advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has urged the exporters in the poultry sector to take advantage of this new sector and find new markets for Pakistan's exports.

This comes after Pakistan Customs issued the notification regarding Duty Drawback Rates for Poultry Sector.

In a tweet, the Advisor on Commerce and Investment said it is for the first time that on the recommendation of the Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan Customs has undertaken this exercise for promotion and diversification of exports from the country.

“I am glad to share that the Pakistan Customs has issued the Notification regarding Duty Drawback Rates for Poultry Sector. This is a new Sector and it is for the first time that on the recommendation of Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan Customs has undertaken this exercise for promotion & diversification of exports from the country,” he said in a tweet post.

The FBR has amended the standard duty drawback notification i.e. SRO 212(I)/2009 through a notification. The FBR has added a new Schedule in the SRO 212(I)/2009 for extending the duty drawback facility on eight different types of poultry products.

The extent of repayment of customs duty would be within the range of 0.78 percent of the FOB value, and 3.12 percent of the FOB value on the export of these products.

Pakistan Abdul Razak Dawood exports poultry

Poultry exporters urge to find new markets after Duty drawback facility allowed

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on check post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan’s C/A maintains surplus for fourth consecutive month

Karachi administration seals Imtiaz Supermarket, several mobile shops

London’s financial district doubles down on solar power

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

PKR-denominated Karakoram bonds: ADB raises Rs1.83bn

National savings schemes: Institutional investment disallowed

Cotton output shows alarming decline

SBP expects 1.5-2.5pc growth

July-Oct: export growth inches up 0.62pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters