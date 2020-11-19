Poultry exporters urge to find new markets after Duty drawback facility allowed

Advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has urged the exporters in the poultry sector to take advantage of this new sector and find new markets for Pakistan's exports.

This comes after Pakistan Customs issued the notification regarding Duty Drawback Rates for Poultry Sector.

In a tweet, the Advisor on Commerce and Investment said it is for the first time that on the recommendation of the Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan Customs has undertaken this exercise for promotion and diversification of exports from the country.

“I am glad to share that the Pakistan Customs has issued the Notification regarding Duty Drawback Rates for Poultry Sector. This is a new Sector and it is for the first time that on the recommendation of Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan Customs has undertaken this exercise for promotion & diversification of exports from the country,” he said in a tweet post.

The FBR has amended the standard duty drawback notification i.e. SRO 212(I)/2009 through a notification. The FBR has added a new Schedule in the SRO 212(I)/2009 for extending the duty drawback facility on eight different types of poultry products.

The extent of repayment of customs duty would be within the range of 0.78 percent of the FOB value, and 3.12 percent of the FOB value on the export of these products.