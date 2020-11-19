AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-0.16%)
BR30 21,141 Decreased By ▼ -89.46 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,056 Decreased By ▼ -57.79 (-0.34%)
KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Wednesday (November 18, 2020)....
Reuters 19 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Wednesday (November 18, 2020).

=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
                                     WEDNESDAY           PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$)   157.70/159.90      158.25/158.35
Rupee/US$ (kerb market)                 159.70             158.05
Karachi 100-share Index              40,514.67          40,652.67
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm              96,708.38          96,493.87
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on        Oct 5             Oct 21
Three-month bills                       7.1597             7.1750
Six-month bills                         7.2000             7.2000
12-month bills                          7.2900      Bids rejected
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on       Nov 11              Nov 5
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB                          8.2400      Bids rejected
Five-year PIB                           9.9800      Bids rejected
10-year PIB                            10.5498      Bids rejected
20-Year PIB                            10.0000            10.0000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending                              Nov 6                PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves         $19,906.9m       $19,353.6mln
Forex held by central bank          $12,740.5m       $12,182.6mln
Forex held by commercial banks       $7,166.4m        $7,171.0mln
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index                      LAST                PVS
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct                   1.7                1.5
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct                     8.9                9.0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Wholesale price index Oct
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct                   2.9                1.0
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct                     5.1                4.3
Trade Balance Oct                          N/A                N/A
Exports Oct                                N/A                N/A
Imports Oct                                N/A                N/A
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR                            2020/21            2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions)              207,774,520        207,774,520
Per capita income                          N/A             $1,433
External debt (billion rupees)        17,000.0           15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees)         23.5 tr           22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth          1.0 pct           1.33 pct
Manufacturing sector growth               -5.4              5 pct
Services sector growth                    -0.6                N/A
Agricultural sector growth            2.67 pct            4.1 pct
Commodity producing sector growth          N/A                N/A
Average consumer price inflation     11.11 pct                N/A
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP)            8.1 pct            5.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June)        $-1,740bn          $-1,673bn
Exports                                    N/A          $147,000m
Imports                                    N/A          $235,295m
Current a/c deficit                      $792m            $2.97bn
=================================================================
  • = Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics

