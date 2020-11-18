CSS Corner opens at Markaz-e-Islami

KARACHI: Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani inaugurated the CSS Corner established by KMC at Al Marakaz-e-Islami in F B Area.

Shallwani said KMC is providing equal opportunities to youths belonging to middle class to replace the current bureaucrats by establishing CSS Corners in different parts of the city. People of every locality are being given opportunity to prepare for the CSS which would give fruitful results in the future.

Additional Commissioner Karachi Dr Waqas Roshan, DG Parks Taha Saleem, Senior Director Culture and Sports Syed Khursheed Shah, Director Women Sports Complex Naheed Abid, Director Sports Complex Kanwar Ayub, former bureaucrats and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said CSS is a tough exam and the candidates must have vast knowledge, smart reading and focus to pass the examination. He said that if the candidates have knowledge of external and internal affairs, Pakistan movement and other matters, they can surely pass it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020