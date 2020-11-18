Markets
Pakistan Economic Indicators
18 Nov 2020
KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (November 17, 2020).
=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
TUESDAY PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 158.25/158.35 158.10/158.20
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 158.05 158.10
Karachi 100-share Index 40,652.67 40,504.75
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 96,493.87
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 5 Oct 21
Three-month bills 7.1597 7.1750
Six-month bills 7.2000 7.2000
12-month bills 7.2900 Bids rejected
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 11 Nov 5
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB 8.2400 Bids rejected
Five-year PIB 9.9800 Bids rejected
10-year PIB 10.5498 Bids rejected
20-Year PIB 10.0000 10.0000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending Nov 6 PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves $19,906.9m $19,353.6m
Forex held by central bank $12,740.5m $12,182.6m
Forex held by commercial banks $7,166.4m $7,171.0m
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 1.7 1.5
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 8.9 9.0
Wholesale price index Oct
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 2.9 1.0
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 5.1 4.3
Trade Balance Oct n/a n/a
Exports Oct n/a n/a
Imports Oct n/a n/a
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR 2020/21 2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions) 207,774,520 207,774,520
Per capita income n/a $1,433
External debt (billion rupees) 17,000.0 15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 23.5 tr 22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth 1.0 pc 1.33 pc
Manufacturing sector growth -5.4 5 pc
Services sector growth -0.6 n/a
Agricultural sector growth 2.67 pc 4.1 pc
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation 11.11 pct n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.1 pc 5.8 pc
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-1,740bn $-1,673 bn
Exports n/a $147,000m
Imports n/a $235,295m
Current a/c deficit $792m $2.97bn
=================================================================
- = Provisional
SBP = State Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
