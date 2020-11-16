AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
BOP 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
DCL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.71%)
EFERT 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
EPCL 43.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
FFL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
HBL 131.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUBC 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
JSCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.71%)
KAPCO 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.59%)
LOTCHEM 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.54%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.31%)
PAEL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PIOC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.54%)
POWER 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
PPL 86.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PSO 195.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
STPL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
TRG 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.01%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,198 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (0.06%)
BR30 21,237 Increased By ▲ 25.63 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By ▼ -105.36 (-0.26%)
KSE30 17,007 Decreased By ▼ -27.46 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Turkish lira weakens with central bank rate decision looming

  • A pledge from President Tayyip Erdogan for a new economic model provided further impetus for the currency.
  • The lira later weakened as much as 1% to 7.7575 from Friday's close of 7.6800. It stood at 7.7450.
Reuters 16 Nov 2020

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira weakened around 1% on Monday, as investors eyed the central bank's rate decision this week after the currency rallied as much as 12% last week on expectations of more orthodox economic policy.

Last week's rally was initially sparked by the departure of the central bank governor and the finance minister. A pledge from President Tayyip Erdogan for a new economic model provided further impetus for the currency, which on Monday morning touched its strongest level since Sept. 25.

The lira later weakened as much as 1% to 7.7575 from Friday's close of 7.6800. It stood at 7.7450 at 1140 GMT. Investors are looking ahead to the central bank's rate decision this week, the first under the new governor Naci Agbal, who is seen as a capable technocrat with a more orthodox approach to policy.

The bank, which has mainly used backdoor measures to tighten policy since July, is expected to sharply raise its policy rate to 15%, according to a Reuters poll.

That would in effect be a limited tightening since the weighted average cost of funding has risen to 14.56% due to the backdoor measures. Still, analysts say an outright hike would signal the bank is serious about bringing inflation closer to its targeted range around 5%.

"Markets are giving policymakers the benefit of the doubt now but we think the bank has to deliver an outsized hike to underscore its newfound commitment to orthodox policies," said Win Thin, of Brown Brothers Harriman.

The BIST100 share index rose 0.83% to 1,302 points at 1156 GMT, after touching its highest level on record earlier in the day.

The Turkish central government's budget showed a deficit of 4.89 billion lira in October, data also showed on Monday, for a cumulative deficit of 145.5 billion lira in the first 10 months of the year.

Turkish lira

Turkish lira weakens with central bank rate decision looming

Pakistan has become 'self-sufficient' in manufacturing COVID-19 related equipment

Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI ahead of other parties with 10 seats

Employment opportunities: PM approves setting up of National Job Portal

Court indicts former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG reference

MEA's response on Pakistan's doc regarding India’s 'sponsorship of terrorism' rejected

'One heck of a ride': SpaceX launches astronauts into space

'Polls rigged': Gilgit Baltistan govt rejects PML-N's allegations

No decision made on closure of schools: Punjab education minister

Change of tactics: Pak Army gives befitting response, killing five Indian soldiers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters