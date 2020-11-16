AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
BOP 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
DCL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.71%)
EFERT 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
EPCL 43.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
FFL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
HBL 131.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUBC 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
JSCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.71%)
KAPCO 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.59%)
LOTCHEM 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.54%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.31%)
PAEL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PIOC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.54%)
POWER 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
PPL 86.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PSO 195.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
STPL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
TRG 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.01%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,198 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (0.06%)
BR30 21,237 Increased By ▲ 25.63 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By ▼ -105.36 (-0.26%)
KSE30 17,007 Decreased By ▼ -27.46 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

Oil climbs higher on China, Japan rebound, hopes of OPEC+ supply curb

  • Figures showing a rebound in the world’s second and third largest economies, China and Japan, also supported prices, along with data that Chinese refineries processed the most crude ever in October on a daily basis.
Reuters 16 Nov 2020

SINGAPORE: Oil prices climbed on Monday, recouping some losses from the previous session as hopes that OPEC+ will hold current output curbs offset concerns about weaker fuel demand due to rising COVID-19 cases and higher production from Libya.

Figures showing a rebound in the world’s second and third largest economies, China and Japan, also supported prices, along with data that Chinese refineries processed the most crude ever in October on a daily basis.

Brent crude futures for January LCOc1 rose 44 cents, or 1%, to $43.22 a barrel by 0204 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for December CLc1 was at $40.67 a barrel, up 54 cents, or 1.4%.

“Fundamentally China’s numbers do support why oil prices can keep at these levels,” OCBC economist Howie Lee said.

Both contracts gained more than 8% last week on hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies including Russia will maintain lower output next year to support prices.

The group, also known as OPEC+, has been cutting production by about 7.7 million barrels per day, with a compliance rate seen at 101% in October, and had planned to increase output by 2 million bpd from January.

OPEC+ is due to hold a ministerial committee meeting on Tuesday which could recommend changes to production quotas when all the ministers meet on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

However, the speedy recovery of oil production in Libya, an OPEC member, back to above 1.2 million bpd presents a challenge to OPEC+ cuts, while a slowdown in traffic across Europe and the United States dampened fuel demand recovery hopes this winter.

“European motorway traffic is down almost 50% in recent weeks in some countries (such as France) as lockdown measures are increased,” ANZ analysts said.

People movement on highways in the United States was also slowing based on vehicle mileage data despite authorities’ reluctance to implement new restrictions, they added.

While fuel demand is slowing, Baker Hughes’ data showed that the U.S. oil and natural gas rig count rose last week to its highest since May as producers, spurred by higher crude prices, return to the wellpad.

ANZ analysts expect the oil surplus to increase to between 1.5 million and 3 million bpd in the first half next year with a vaccine only boosting demand in the second half.

Oil prices

Oil climbs higher on China, Japan rebound, hopes of OPEC+ supply curb

Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI ahead of other parties with 10 seats

Employment opportunities: PM approves setting up of National Job Portal

Court indicts former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG reference

MEA's response on Pakistan's doc regarding India’s 'sponsorship of terrorism' rejected

'One heck of a ride': SpaceX launches astronauts into space

'Polls rigged': Gilgit Baltistan govt rejects PML-N's allegations

No decision made on closure of schools: Punjab education minister

Change of tactics: Pak Army gives befitting response, killing five Indian soldiers

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters