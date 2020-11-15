CM slams firing at LoC, pays surprise visit to Multan

LAHORE: Slamming the incidents of unprovoked firing and shelling by the Indian army at the civilians on Line of Control (LoC), Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that violation of the LoC by the bigoted Modi regime is a constant threat to peace in the region.

Expressing a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of four citizens and a Jawan, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed for the early recovery of the injured citizens and jawans.

The CM said that firing and shelling of unarmed citizens is a highly condemnable and cowardly act. India is violating human rights and international laws by targeting the unarmed urban population. He added that the world is united to cope with coronavirus whereas the Hindu Supramist Modi regime is destroying the peace in the region. Moreover, the CM also congratulated the Hindu Community of Pakistan on the occasion of Dewali and said participating in the festivals of other communities is the culture and tradition of Punjab.

"Hindus and other minorities enjoy equal rights in Punjab and equal opportunities for education are being provided to minorities in the province," he said, adding: "The Punjab government is providing substantial funds to the Hindus community and other minorities." On the other hand, Sardar Usman Buzdar on his way back from Turbat paid a surprise visit to Multan City without any protocol on private car. He began the visit with Nishtar Hospital Multan. Administration and police officials were unaware about CM's surprise visit. He reviewed the cleanliness situation of Multan and other civic amenities. He also inspected the treatment facilities being provided to the patient in Nishtar Hospital. The CM while taking notice of unhygienic condition of the hospital and on public complaints with regard to providing treatment facilities directed to suspend MS Nishtar Hospital and CEO Multan Solid Waste Management Company.

