AVN 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
CHCC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.76%)
DCL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 107.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.57%)
EFERT 67.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
FFL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
HUBC 81.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
JSCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
KAPCO 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
KEL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
MLCF 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
OGDC 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PAEL 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
PIOC 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PSO 196.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.11%)
SNGP 47.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 53.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-0.09%)
BR30 21,212 Decreased By ▼ -58.93 (-0.28%)
KSE100 40,610 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,034 Decreased By ▼ -27.17 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

CM slams firing at LoC, pays surprise visit to Multan

Recorder Report 15 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Slamming the incidents of unprovoked firing and shelling by the Indian army at the civilians on Line of Control (LoC), Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that violation of the LoC by the bigoted Modi regime is a constant threat to peace in the region.

Expressing a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of four citizens and a Jawan, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed for the early recovery of the injured citizens and jawans.

The CM said that firing and shelling of unarmed citizens is a highly condemnable and cowardly act. India is violating human rights and international laws by targeting the unarmed urban population. He added that the world is united to cope with coronavirus whereas the Hindu Supramist Modi regime is destroying the peace in the region. Moreover, the CM also congratulated the Hindu Community of Pakistan on the occasion of Dewali and said participating in the festivals of other communities is the culture and tradition of Punjab.

"Hindus and other minorities enjoy equal rights in Punjab and equal opportunities for education are being provided to minorities in the province," he said, adding: "The Punjab government is providing substantial funds to the Hindus community and other minorities." On the other hand, Sardar Usman Buzdar on his way back from Turbat paid a surprise visit to Multan City without any protocol on private car. He began the visit with Nishtar Hospital Multan. Administration and police officials were unaware about CM's surprise visit. He reviewed the cleanliness situation of Multan and other civic amenities. He also inspected the treatment facilities being provided to the patient in Nishtar Hospital. The CM while taking notice of unhygienic condition of the hospital and on public complaints with regard to providing treatment facilities directed to suspend MS Nishtar Hospital and CEO Multan Solid Waste Management Company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

CM slams firing at LoC, pays surprise visit to Multan

Country has provided irrefutable evidence: PM

Information minister tells media persons: Industrial sector growing despite Covid-19 impact

Goods classification, determination: FBR notifies facility of advance ruling to importers

Pakistan-Russia JCC on NSGP project planned for next month

POL products' prices may be reduced

Japan may offer corporate tax breaks to firms that digitize: NHK

Ehsaas Kifalat programme: PM approves increase in number of beneficiaries

SECP defines government debt securities

Ehsaas Programme, BISP: Cybercrime wing being set up to deal with frauds

G-B Legislative Assembly: Elections today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.