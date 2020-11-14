Indian shares make modest gains in special festival day session

CHENNAI: Indian shares made modest gains in a special "muhurat" one-hour trading session for Diwali on Saturday, driven mainly by oil and gas and some banking stocks

"Muhurat" means auspicious in Hindi, and many traders believe gains made during this session bring prosperity and wealth in the year ahead. Regular trading resumes on Tuesday.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.45pc to 43,637.98, while the NSE index climbed 0.47pc to 12,780.25.

The S&P BSE oil and gas index settled 1.47pc higher.

State-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd was the top gainer on the National Stock Exchange, rising 4.8pc.

Shares in the Tata Steel settled 1.16pc higher. Tata Steel said on Friday it had received an approach from Sweden's SSAB AB about buying its Dutch unit.