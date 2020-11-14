AVN 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
Pakistan

PM approves increase in number of Ehsaas Kafaalat programme beneficiaries

  • The decision was taken during a preparatory meeting chaired by the prime minister on Ehsaas Kafaalat programme, PM office media wing in a press release said.
APP 14 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday accorded approval for increasing the number of Ehsaas Kafalat programme beneficiaries from the existing 4.6 million to 7 million.

The decision was taken during a preparatory meeting chaired by the prime minister on Ehsaas Kafaalat programme, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The meeting was attended by PM’s advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh (via videolink), PM’s Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar and other senior officers.

During the meeting, the prime minister said the government was fully focusing on improving the economy. It was aiming to ensure safety of the citizens, stability in economic activities and its improvement while considering the coronavirus pandemic.

He observed that the coronavirus pandemic had been burdening the poor people and stressed upon enhancing the Ehsaas net to maximum.

The prime minister also directed for early finalization of the Ehsaas Kafalat programme.

Dr. Sania apprised the meeting that throughout the world, the problems for the weaker segments of society had multiplied due to coronavirus pandemic.

Different countries had announced economic packages for the public welfare.

She said Pakistan was among those countries of the world that had successfully faced the pandemic.

It had allocated amount for additional financial support.

The international bodies and the international community had appreciated the steps taken by the government of Pakistan, she added.

