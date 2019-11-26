ANL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.87%)
Taylor Swift breaks Michael Jackson’s record at American Music Awards

Taylor Swift now owns 29 AMAs surpassing Michael Jackson’s record of 24. Swift's father and teary-eyed mom sang a
Asfia Afzal Updated 01 Nov 2021
  • Taylor Swift now owns 29 AMAs surpassing Michael Jackson’s record of 24.
  • Swift's father and teary-eyed mom sang along as the singer performed a medley of her hit songs at AMAs.

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has beaten late Michael Jackson’s record at the 2019 American Music Awards (AMA), taking home six honors including artist of the year and artist of the decade.

With her latest accolades, Swift now owns 29 AMAs surpassing Jackson’s record of 24.

She was over the moon when she walked onstage to receive her final award of the night ‘artist of the year’ and repeatedly thanked her fans for always showing up during both the good and bad times.

“This year has been a lot of good, a lot of really complicated, so behalf of my family and me, thank you so much for being there and caring,” she said after winning for her album 'Lover'.

It was a family affair at the AMAs as Swift's father and teary-eyed mom also sang along as the singer performed a medley of her hit songs.

Last week, Swift has been embroiled in a high-profile feud with prominent talent manager Scooter Braun and her former record label over the rights to her back catalogue of six albums, a dispute that briefly put her performance at the AMAs under a cloud.

