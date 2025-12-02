Naqvi announces ‘massive action’ against elements spreading ‘fake news’

LAHORE: Slamming the elements spreading fake news on social media, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that nobody can be allowed to spread fake news and create panic in the garb of journalism.

The Ministry of Information and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) would be taking action on a large scale against fake news, he said while talking to the media here on Monday.

Naqvi further said, “On social media, one can post any photo, make news as per their wish and post it; I had spoken to the Federal Information Minister today, and we will not allow this.”

He made it clear that those who spread fake news were not journalists for them.

“Whether you produce vlogs or a podcast, run news responsibly,” he said, adding, “Those who are spreading fake news from abroad would be brought back.” Without naming anyone, he said, “Those sitting out there, let me tell you, you are also coming back soon. And if you think you will get protection here, that is not possible. We will soon bring you back, and you will be answerable.”

He averred, “The state is clear, we will not spare them. The other day, someone was saying in London that there was a dispute within the institutions; someone else said something about our journalists. This will have to stop.”

In this context, Naqvi was also asked about criticism directed toward Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir. For the last few days, 90 percent news on social media was fake,” he said.

Naqvi also emphasised that journalists and freedom of expression held significance for the government, but the spreading of fake news could not be permitted.

“Journalists are responsible, those who are part of the national media. They work as part of a system. Every institution has a system of checks and balances and an editorial board,” he said.

When asked as to whether a regulatory body would be established in connection with the new measure announced today, he replied: “I think one is already being established.”

He also clarified that he believed in the freedom of expression and liberty to criticise.

Naqvi highlighted that in case false news in the mainstream media was reported, a complaint could be registered with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA). Similarly, a reporter associated with a news outlet would be answerable to their director of news or the bureau chief in such a scenario, he said, adding, “If you have evidence, you can report any story. But it cannot be allowed that you say whatever you want on social media, make any allegation against anyone. This cannot happen.”

Responding to a query about a political party running a campaign from India, the Minister said, “I want people to get exposed. Others should know who can go to what extent. The country’s integrity is a boundary that you do not cross and join the enemy.”

The Minister also said the authorities were facing difficulties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) concerning sending Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan. This was not the case in the three other provinces, he said, adding: “Afghan migrants were being protected in KP.” He further alleged that the federal government had de-notified camps of Afghan refugees, but several of them remained operational in KP. “Our message to the KP government is that it is important at this time to prioritise your country over politics,” he said, adding: The KP government would have to ensure the implementation of the federal government’s decision, as we cannot afford any more bomb blasts.

He highlighted the involvement of Afghans in terror activities, stating that terrorists who attacked the Federal Constabulary headquarters a few days ago were also Afghans.

He further said that station house officers (SHO) in the police were now being assigned the task to identify and locate illegal Afghans in their respective areas so that they could be sent back to Afghanistan. “My message to illegal Afghans is to leave respectfully; if you get caught, we will send you back.” He warned that if any Afghan returned to Pakistan after being sent to Afghanistan, they would be arrested.

Responding to a query about the offloading of passengers, Naqvi disclosed that just 50-70 people were being offloaded daily across the country. “I have asked the FIA to share this data so that people know how an agent mafia is running a campaign on social media,” he said, adding: “There could be some negligence on the part of the FIA, but travellers having all necessary documents were not being barred from travelling abroad.” However, action against travellers with insufficient documents was necessary, as they are trying to improve the ranking of the Pakistani passport.

